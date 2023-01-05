F.1.5.23 Henry Williams.jpg

FLORENCE — Henry John “Harry” Williams, age 75, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Visitation will be today, January 5th from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, January 6th at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Joseph Kuzhichalil officiating. Burial will be in St. Michaels Cemetery.

