FLORENCE — Henry Killen, Jr., died Thursday, April 28, 2022. A private graveside service will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be at a later date. He was married to Pat Killen. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.