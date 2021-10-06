MUSCLE SHOALS — Henry Lee Loftin, 85 of Muscle Shoals, AL, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021. The funeral service will be Friday, October 8th at 12 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, with Terry Hurston officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until service time. Interment will be in Mt. Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Mr. Loftin was a member of Mount Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Fuller Lee and Annie Zulene Loftin; sisters, Dorothy Lawrence, Lillian Jones, Betty Grady; brothers, Charles Loftin and Elvin Gene Loftin; and grandson, Jason Lee Cole.
Survivors include his wife of over 64 years, Cora Loftin; son, Chris Loftin (Audra); daughters, Melinda Cole (Kip) and Paige Carroll (Justin); grandchildren, Justin Cole (Lauren), Cristina Cole, Morgan Brock (Bill), Madelyn McNab (Mitchell), Jordan Wood (Ashton), Taylor McElwee (Matheu), Kaelyn Young, Savannah Troub (Michael), Emily Beahm (Jeremiah); and great-grandchildren, Elijah Cole, Bryson Wood, Scarlette Lovely, Benjamin, Charles and Parker Cole, McKenzie Wood, Nolan Troub, Cora Brock, and Sullivan McNab.
Pallbearers will be Justin Cole, Justin Carroll, Bill Brock, Mitchell Mcnab, Randy Sanders and Matheu McElwee.
An online guest registry is available at www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com
