HUNTSVILLE — Henry Latham Hood, Jr., 95 of Huntsville, formerly of Florence, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022. He was born in Birmingham on August 21, 1926 to Henry and Myrtle Hood. He graduated from Athens High School and then enlisted in the US Navy in 1945. He was assigned to the destroyers USS Killen and the USS Mertz and served in the Pacific Theater during WWII.
Later, he enrolled in Auburn University and was a member of Kappa Alpha Order. There he met the love of his life, Elizabeth “Betty” Cox. They were married for 62 years before her passing in 2014. He graduated from Auburn with a degree in Industrial Engineering. He was later credentialed as a Professional Engineer. Henry and Betty moved to Huntsville in 1958 to join the Space Program. He retired from NASA in 1979.
Henry and Betty lived in Huntsville for over 30 years where they raised their family. They later built a home on Lake Wilson. They loved their life on the lake and the Florence community. Henry was an avid tennis player throughout his life and played until he was 92 years old. He was proud of having won the Sportsmanship Award for the Huntsville Industrial Tennis League two years in a row. He served Meals on Wheels in Florence for a number of years. He was an Alabama Freemason for over 73 years and was raised to the Sublime Degree of Master Mason. He was also a 50-year Scottish Rite Mason, receiving his 32nd Degree Patent.
While in Huntsville, he was a member of First Presbyterian Church and then First Presbyterian Church of Florence. He loved the Lord and enjoyed service to his churches as a Sunday School Teacher, Lay Reader, Deacon, Elder, and Trustee. Henry was known for his friendliness, telling a good story, and making others laugh.
He is survived by his daughters, Claire Hood Donaldson (Eugene) of Hoover and Ann Hood McClure (Garry) of Huntsville; four grandchildren, Lee McClure (Jamie) of Vestavia Hills, Thomas McClure (Meredith) of Huntsville, Deborah Donaldson of Ft. Walton Beach, FL and Martin Donaldson of Atlanta, GA; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, July 16th at First Presbyterian Church of Huntsville followed by a Celebration of Life with the Rev. Brett Gudeman and Rev. Brandon Miles officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Henry Hood Trust at First Presbyterian Church of Florence, 224 E. Mobile St, Florence 35630 or First Presbyterian Church of Huntsville, 307 Gates Ave, SE, Huntsville 35801.
