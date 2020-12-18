FLORENCE — Henry Lee Stutts, 89, died December 17, 2020. Visitation is 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sunday at Elkins Funeral Home. Funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.