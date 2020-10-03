FLORENCE — Henry Lee Weeks, Sr., 63, died October 1, 2020. Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greenview Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will begin at 2 p.m. in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Barbara Robinson Weeks.

