SHEFFIELD — Mr. Henry “Neal” Clark, 44, died June 22, 2021. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday at First Missionary Baptist Church, Sheffield, with burial to follow in Colbert Memorial Garden, Tuscumbia. The body will be placed in the church at noon. Public viewing is 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

