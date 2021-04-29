FLORENCE — Henry Sam Ragland, 68, died April 25, 2021. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Rock Church Cemetery, Florence. Public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Gretchen's table: Lemon-garlic salmon farro bowl
- China launches main part of its 1st permanent space station
- The Latest: Moderna beefs up manufacturing for 2021-22 doses
- A spicy taste of Mexico from the comforts of home
- Won't happen: Here's why Falcons won't trade Julio Jones
- Townsend, Pride to be tried as adults
- Brooks bus driver assists man who suffered stroke
- Suns beat Clippers, clinch first playoff spot in 11 years
Most Read
Articles
- Florence man dies in 2-vehicle crash
- Sheriff: Deputy did not tase dog
- Organization feels 'targeted' by local bill
- John Paul White, Shoals Symphony to perform this Friday and Saturday
- Victim's memory lives on through scholarships
- Florence AAA location closing at end of month
- Florence City Council holding a special-called meeting on Tuesday
- Lauderdale County vaccine clinics set for today through Wednesday
- Shred Day nets 8 tons of paper
- Transportation department opening bids Friday for U.S. Highway 72 resurfacing project
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Alabama Gov. Ivey signs ban on transgender athletes
- Sherry Sinyard
- Jamie Burks
- Rogers High School principal Jamie Burks dies from COVID-19
- Tina Riley Anderson
- Samuel David Moore
- Florence police working with FBI to pursue federal charges against alleged Texas kidnapper
- Holly DeeAnn Thigpen
- Tina Susanne Anderson
- Michael Dewayne Green
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Police, court system deserve respect (1)
- The big lie was no lie at all (1)
- Scouts put to the test during mock triage exercise (1)
- River Heritage Trail construction may finally become a reality (1)
- Landers family making a difference for autism awareness (1)
- Nutrition store opens in downtown Florence (1)
- Florence prodigy expresses himself through music (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented