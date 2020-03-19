WATERLOO — Henry “Sonny” Wilson Vickers, age 69, of Waterloo passed away on Monday, March 17, 2020. Burial will be in Barton Cemetery.
Sonny was a native of Florence, Alabama and worked in the Tugboat industry. Sonny was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Mary Vickers.
Sonny is survived by his wife, Virgie Vickers; sons, Henry, Will and Daniel Vickers; sisters, Edna Carter and Wanda Chadwick; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Sammy and Will Vickers, Chris Oberhausen, Frank Wilson, Bradley Sharp and Daniel Kelley.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Commented