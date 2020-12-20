FLORENCE — Henry Lee Stutts, 89, of Florence passed away on December 17, 2020. He was a faithful member of Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ, an Army Veteran, and an avid Alabama University sports fan.
Henry is survived by his life long best friend, Samuel “Fulmer” Lamar, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William Stutts Sr. and Rebecca Stutts; siblings, Wildean Clemmons, Flaval Lanier, William Alton Stutts, James Hollis Stutts, Reba Thompson, Loyce Dean, Ruth Stutts, William Yeat Stutts Jr., Peggy Copeland, and Jimmy Stutts.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hilltop Assisted Living for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Florence Senior Center.
There will be a visitation for Mr. Stutts on December, 20, 2020, at Elkins Funeral Home, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. with service to immediately follow. Ronnie Pannell will be officiating the service. His final resting place will be Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Nephews are to serve as Pallbearers.
Arrangements were entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home. You are welcome to leave condolences on our website at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented