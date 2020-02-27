FLORENCE — Henry T. “Buddy” Blanke, 76, of Florence, passed away February 22, 2020. His family will receive friends on Friday, February 28th from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Florence. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow in the church at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Roy Runkle officiating. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, Robert L. and Helen D. Blanke; brother, Robert L. Blanke, Jr.; and son-in-law, Don Canaday, II.
Survivors include his loving wife, Rita Walton Blanke; children, Candy (Curly) Howton, Cass (Kerrie) Blanke and Connie (Billy) Kilgoar; sister, Sissy (Charles) Young; and grandchildren, Cody Kilgoar, Brock Kilgoar, Henry Thomas Blanke III, Kirkland Blanke, Harper Blanke, Chelsea Fulton, Christie McAllister and Cilee Howton.
Buddy was the owner/operator of Bob Blanke Sales. With his quick wit, he was a friend to anyone he met. He enjoyed making birthday phone calls to his friends, and enjoyed his church family, especially those attending the 5:30 p.m. Mass on Saturdays.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Benedictine Sisters, Sacred Heart Convent, 916 Convent Road NE, Cullman, AL 35055, St. Joseph School Foundation, 115 Plum Street, Florence, AL 35630 or to your favorite charity.
The family would like to thank all of those people in the community who have gone the extra step to make sure that Buddy was a “happy,” satisfied customer over the years and to all of those who have called, sent cards, or in other ways expressed their concern during his recent illness. They would also like to express their appreciation to the staff of Kindred Home Health and Hospice for the loving care they provided. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
