FLORENCE — Henry T. “Buddy” Blanke, 76, died February 22, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Florence. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. in the church. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Rita Blanke. Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com

