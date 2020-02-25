FLORENCE — Henry T. “Buddy” Blanke, 76, died February 22, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Florence. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. in the church. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Rita Blanke. Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- As concern grows, China, South Korea report more virus cases
- UAE limits flights to Iran from Dubai over virus outbreak
- AP: US opera union probe finds Plácido Domingo abused power
- 35 remain hospitalized in Germany after Carnival crash
- The Latest: Trump says India to buy $3B military equipment
- Altuve booed, nicked by pitch in spring debut for Astros
- Audit: School administrators misused $700K for personal gain
- Trump's India visit moves from pomp to trade, military talks
Most Read
Articles
- Motorcyclist dies in wreck after fleeing police
- Lawsuit filed against DHR, former foster parents
- Parole denied for inmate convicted in local shooting
- Lindsey to retire from superintendent's post
- Parole denied for man serving for 1970s Colbert murder
- 2 charged with robbery after grocery store incident
- Firefighters put out truck fire downtown
- DFA calls for multi-agency plan
- Zeus gets around without paws-ing
- Authorities seek parolee
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented