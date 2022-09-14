MUSCLE SHOALS — Henry William Marthaler, Jr., 88, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022 from 12 to 2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Dr. Tom Whatley will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired maintenance supervisor from Occidental Chemical, a member of the Muscle Shoals Lions Club, and Masonic Lodge. He was also a member of Woodward Avenue Baptist Church where his annual chicken stews were legendary. He loved Alabama Football, golf with his buddies, hunting, fishing, and traveling with his beloved wife and family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Marthaler, Sr.; mother, Verda Terral Marthaler; brother, Frederick Terral Marthaler; sisters, Mary Joan Marthaler Tucker and Elizabeth Ann Wilson.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara J. Marthaler; son, Bill Marthaler (Monica); special sister-in-law, Charlene Holland (Jerry); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Terry Marthaler, Reedus Tittle, Bob Agee. Billy Pruitt Bradford, Tim Atkins, and Dr. Mark Love. Honorary pallbearers will be Ron Phillips, Terry McMinn, Bill Elledge, and Bob Burnell.
Special thanks to Misty Wilson, the staff of Southern Care Hospice and Mitchell Hollingsworth. Also, many thanks to his caregivers, Kelli, Jennifer, Denise, Diane, Leslie, and Rosa for all your love and support.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Big Oak Boys Ranch or a charity of your choice.
