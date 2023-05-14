HALEYVILLE — Henry Thomas Williams, 77, died May 12, 2023. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023, from 10 a.m.-noon at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. The funeral service will follow at noon, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Ireland Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you