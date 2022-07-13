HACKLEBURG — Henry Wylie Cantrell, 77, died July 11, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Mt. Olive Church. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at he church with burial in Old Line Cemetery. Marion County Funeral Home assisted the family.

