FLORENCE — Herbert Barnard, Jr., was born August 5, 1930 in Talladega, Alabama to Herbert Barnard, Sr. and Mary Hunter Barnard. He grew up in Alexander City, Alabama and graduated from Bowling Green College of Commerce in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in 1956. It was there that he met the love of his life, May Gladdish Barnard. Herbert and May were married for 62 years and were practically inseparable. God mercifully and lovingly took them to heaven within 48 hours of each other.
Herbert served his country from 1951-1953 during the Korean Conflict as a United States Marine. He was an accountant for TVA and retired after a 36-year career. He and May traveled extensively after retirement visiting every state and Canada. Herb believed a person should fight all battles on his knees, and he would win every time.
Herb was a true Southern gentleman blessed with a kind disposition. He generously helped others in needy situations. His deep love for pets facilitated his finding homes and providing care for many animals.
Herbert was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, and his furry feline companion, Sally Windsor Barnard, age 20. He is survived by a multitude of cousins, in-laws, friends and neighbors who loved him dearly.
A graveside service is planned for 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens in Florence, Alabama. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate to Herb’s favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented