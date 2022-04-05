SHEFFIELD — Herbert Charles Rickard, 66, Sheffield, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022. A private service will be held for the family at a later date.
Herbert was preceded in death by his wife, Dixie Rickard, and his father, Herbert Rickard.
He is survived by his daughter, Halley Rickard; mother, Edna Rickard; brother, Roger Renwick (Judy); sisters, Joyce Williams, Darlene Hardeman, and Bonnie Williams (Phillip); one niece; and five nephews.
