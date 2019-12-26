FLORENCE — Herbert Daniel Daily, 89 of Florence, AL passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, following a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He was retired from Ford Motor Company and was a member of Underwood Baptist Church and the Elks Lodge.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Elkins Funeral Home, Florence. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Brother Scott Penny will officiate the service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Herbert and Susie Anna Daily; brother, Clifford Daily.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth Morris Daily; stepchildren, David Morris (Sharon) and Pamela Morris Burkett (Kimball); brothers, Garvin Daily, Marvin Daily; sisters, Bertha Webb, Birdie Collum, Margie Rose Limley; two stepgrandchildren; six stepgreat-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Nephews and great-nephews will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association.
