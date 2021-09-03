SPRUCE PINE
Mr. Herbert Denton McCarley, 92, Spruce Pine, Alabama, passed away on August 29, 2021, at his home. He was a member of
Mt. Hebron Baptist Church where he served over 44 years as a Deacon.
He was an Army Veteran from the Korean War era. He retired from Reynolds Metals and the US Postal Service. He loved to help his neighbors. Most of all, he was an example of love and support to his wife of 72 years, Della Ruth. He was a huge supporter of his sons and grandchildren. He had three special daughters-in-law (Thresa, Terrie and Jenny) who gave him six awesome grandchildren.
Mr. McCarley is survived by his children, Jerry Dale (Thresa), Joel Wayne (Terrie), and James Roger McCarley: Sister-In-Law Corrine Davis; grandchildren, Amy McCarley, Chad McCarley (Chelsey), Megan Swann (Tripp), Andrew McCarley (Emily Keys), Alexandra Wingo (Luke), Griffin McCarley (Allison); great grandchildren, Brayden and Heidi McCarley, Davis and McCarley Swann, Patton Wingo and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Preceding Denton in death were his loving wife Della Ruth Davis McCarley; parents, Alexander and Maggie McCarley; brother Eugene McCarley; sister, Lola Strickland and Infant Sister.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Gina, Trish, Tammy and Visiting Angels staff for the loving care and assistance they provided our Dad.
Pallbearers will be the grandchildren with honorary pallbearers, Wayne Jackson and Bo Weeks.
There will be a family visitation Sunday 9/5/21 at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, from 12:00pm until 2:00pm, with funeral service starting at 2:00pm in the Chapel followed by a graveside military “Honor Guard” burial at Franklin Memory Gardens. Officiating the services are Brothers Scott Delashaw, Gary Yielding and Jeff Mobley.
Due to Covid-19, we request that everyone practice social distancing and wear a mask.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville, Alabama is assisting the family.
