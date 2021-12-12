TUSCUMBIA —
Herbert Edwin McCullough, Jr., 61, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021. Visitation will be today, December 12, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel.
Herb enjoyed working on his 1971 Bronco and being outside. He’ll be missed and will be forever cherished for his character and impact on others, especially his family.
He is survived by his sons, Chance McCullough and Heath McCullough (Monica); sisters, Sylvia “Punkin” Mize (Randall) and Rhonda Lunsford; brothers, Mark McCullough (Pam) and Bobby Malone (Sue); grandchildren, Cadence and Lincoln McCullough; nieces and nephews, Logan, Nikki, Marty, Jessica, and Suzan.
