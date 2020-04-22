SPRUCE PINE — Herbert Ford Pace, 96, of Spruce Pine, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at his residence.
Ford was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He served as deacon at Rockwood Baptist Church. He worked with the Franklin County Soil & Water Conservation Board, and enjoyed farming for years. He was known for growing the best tomatoes around. He loved being outdoors and watching the birds.
A family graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Franklin Memory Gardens. Brother Darrell Pace and Brother Michael Cole will officiate the service.
Mr. Pace was preceded in death by his first wife, Frances Parsons Pace; parents, Simon and Mary Pace; brothers, Luther Pace, Owen Pace, Wallace Pace, Gene Pace, Charles Pace; and sisters, Mamie King, Leona Scruggs, Louise Seay and Ena Pickens.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 35 years, Mary Frances Wells Pace; children, Anthony Pace (ex-wife, Sharna Pace Logan), Jeff Bradford (wife, Debbie), Susan Bradford Isbell; grandchildren, Chris Pace (Miranda), Amy Beth Hall (Ryan), Meghan Bradford, Brandon Bradford, Kenedi Pace, Carson Isbell; great-grandchild, Mila Claire Hall; brother, Copeland Pace; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Carson Isbell, Brandon Bradford, Chris Pace, Donnie Pruett, Daniel Pruett, Ryan Hall and Jerry Little. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Smith, Glynn Taylor, Gene Pickens, Charles James and Eric Logan.
We, the family, would like to give a very special thanks to Ford’s caregivers, Barbara Martin, Denise Fretwell Pounders, Christine Brower, Laura Pruett and Janice Taylor. He loved you all dearly. Also a special thanks to the staff of Kindred Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made to the Isbell United Methodist Church, 10821 Hwy 43 South, Russellville, AL 35653.
