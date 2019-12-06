MUSCLE SHOALS
Herbert H. Kilgore, 91, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. Visitation will be Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow in the chapel at 2 p.m. Pastor Joe McKeever will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Chapel Gardens. He and his wife owned and operated Kilgore Hardware and Building Supplies for 53 years. He was a member of Woodward Avenue Baptist Church. He was a Korean War veteran.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mozell Kilgore; parents, William Grady Kilgore and Nettie Kilgore.
He is survived by his daughters, Vickie Pounders (Tim), Daryl Hearn (Joel) and Reena Greer (Lee); grandchildren, Olivia Giuffrida (Marc), Jake Briscoe, Natalee Briscoe and Rani Greer; brothers, Jim Kilgore (Sandra) and Jay Kilgore; sister, Doris Crocker (Boyce).
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Special thanks to Pride Senior Care, LLC, and Kindred Hospice for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and the Colbert County Animal Shelter.
Colbert memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
Commented