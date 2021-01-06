TUSCUMBIA — Herbert Harold Keeton, 85, died January 4, 2021. Due to Covid pandemic the family will be having a private graveside service. He was the husband of Margaret Keeton. Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.