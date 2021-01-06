TUSCUMBIA — Herbert Harold Keeton, 85, died January 4, 2021. Due to Covid pandemic the family will be having a private graveside service. He was the husband of Margaret Keeton. Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Kim opens North Korean congress by admitting policy failures
- US upsets Canada 2-0 to win world junior hockey championship
- Cabinet shop burns in Center Star community
- No charges against Wisconsin officer who shot Jacob Blake
- About 50 Hong Kong activists arrested under new security law
- Sports on TV, Radio - Jan. 6
- Landers urges patience as vaccinations continue
- Strike a pose: Tide's Smith hopes title follows Heisman
Most Read
Articles
- North Alabama Medical Center rebrands facilities
- Former Clements coach indicted for sex with a student
- Florence mayor tests positive for COVID-19
- Missing Florence juvenile located in Colbert County
- Colbert County road department truck runs into house
- Shoals' first New Year's baby born at NAMC
- Steelworkers, Constellium hold discussions with mediator on Friday
- "Plunge into New Year" marks fifth year
- 3 honored as Distinguished Young Women
- COVID-19 cases reach highest numbers yet this week
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- North Alabama Medical Center rebrands facilities
- Dr. Terry Tinsley
- Haleyville man caught trying to steal motorcycle in Florence
- Former Clements coach indicted for sex with a student
- Florence mayor tests positive for COVID-19
- Missing Florence juvenile located in Colbert County
- Colbert County road department truck runs into house
- Larry Hammond
- Shoals' first New Year's baby born at NAMC
- Steelworkers, Constellium hold discussions with mediator on Friday
Images
Videos
Commented
- What would Trump pardon himself for? (3)
- America got an early Christmas gift (2)
- Haleyville man caught trying to steal motorcycle in Florence (1)
- Florence mayor tests positive for COVID-19 (1)
- Former Clements coach indicted for sex with a student (1)
- Rebranding UNA jerseys a mistake (1)
- Partisanship trumps law for Alabama AG (1)
- Trump was best president ever (1)
- Chuck Yeager, 1st to break sound barrier, dies at 97 (1)
- Alabama ending in-person unemployment help (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented