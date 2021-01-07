TUSCUMBIA — Herbert Harold Keeton, 85, of Tuscumbia, Alabama passed away Monday, January 4, 2021. Due to Covid pandemic the family will be having a private graveside service. Pastor Daniel Michael will be officiating.
Harold proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army from 1959-1964. He was stationed in Germany and admired the castles and countryside. He was a retired Boilermaker from Local 455. In days gone by Harold loved to fish for crappie and restore cars. In recent days birdwatching was a favorite past time.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James T. and Mattie Keeton; cousin and best friend, Gene “Cuz” Agee.
Harold loved his family. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Keeton; sons, Jamie Keeton (Paula), and Scott Maddox (Marilyn); daughter, Tamara “Tammy” Hudson (Teddy); 12 grandchildren, Joshua Maddox (Dawn), Heather Maddox (Seth), Tyler Hudson, Amanda Barton (Richard), Sarah Maddox (Nate), Matthew Maddox, Elijah Hudson (Alyse), Chelsie Russ (Shelby), Jordan (Allen), John Thomas Hudson (Stacey), Cooper Keeton, and Ryan Keeton; 10 great-grandchildren, Anthony Spires, Conner Fountain, Peyton Maddox, Caylee Agness, Caitlyn Agness, Vivian Hudson, Forrester Shelby, Colton Agness, Keeva Russ, and Dillon Barton; brother, Dewayne Keeton (Donna); niece, Deanna Staup.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Pallbearers will be Josh and Matthew Maddox, Tyler, Elijah, and John Thomas Hudson, Nate Agness and Lynn Jones.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
Commented