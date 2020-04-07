MUSCLE SHOALS — Herbert Hoover Ayers, 90, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Due to the current governmental restrictions on group size, a private service will be held for the family with Brother Troy Fisher officiating. Interment will be in Vandiver Hollow Cemetery, Tuscumbia. Morrison Funeral Home Tuscumbia will be assisting the family.
Herbert was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Korean War. He was a retired electrician, and a member of IBEW Local 558. Herbert was a member of Ford City Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Katie Ann Fisher Ayers; parents, Ramzey and Mary Ayers; brothers, Leroy, Dalton and Marlos Ayers; and sister, Maryetta Vinson.
He is survived by his stepchildren, Betty Newman (Jerry), Wayne Fisher (Gloria), Steve Fisher (Kathy), David Fisher, Danny Fisher (June) and Troy Fisher (Swan); brother, Butch Ayers; sister, Betty Duncan; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of friends and family.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Fisher, Steve Fisher, David Fisher, Danny Fisher, Brandon Fisher and J.D. Harrison.
Online condolences may be left for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented