FIVE POINTS, TENNESSEE — Herbert Junior “Herb” Mosley, 85, of Five Points, TN passed away Tuesday, May 02, 2023, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Murray Ohio and owner of the Old Store Flea Market. He was also a member of Crossroads of Dixie Antique Tractor Club and Five Points Baptist Church. Mr. Mosley served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.

