TUSCUMBIA — Herbert Lewis Armstead, 89, died October 5, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 7 at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will be Saturday at 12 p.m. at Thompson and Son with burial in Watkins Cemetery, Barton. Public viewing will be today from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.