FLORENCE — Herbert Riley “Buck” Puckett, Jr., 59, of Florence passed away Friday, December 10, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Colbert memorial Chapel, with a graveside service and burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Sheffield at 11:30 a.m. Brother Billy Thorn and Brother JD Harrison will be officiating.
Buck was a lifelong concrete finisher and owner of C&A Concrete for over 20 years. He was an active member of Ford City Baptist Church. Buck was a loving brother and son. He was a devoted protector and provider to his wife and daughters, and the proudest Pawpaw in the world.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Riley Puckett; paternal grandparents, Clyde and Ida Mae Puckett; and maternal grandparents, Henry Clay and Jewel Erlene Carter.
Buck is survived by his best friend and wife of 22 years, Michelle Puckett; daughters, Caitlin Puckett, Ashley Puckett, and Suzanne Puckett; grandchildren, Livia Grace Puckett, Jennifer Borden, Elizabeth Lee; great grandchildren, Sarah Lee and BJ Lee; mother, Sara Reeves; brother, Steve Puckett (Pat); sister, Suzanne Wilbanks (Dewayne); several nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Benji Box, Jeremy “Jed” Terry, Jim Huepel, Mike Bowling, Ricardo Rivera, and Rudy Rivera.
Special thanks to the nurses and doctors at North Alabama Medical Center, especially Dr. Felix Morris, for doing everything they could.
