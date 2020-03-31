TUSCUMBIA — Herbert Ray Stockton, 78, of Tuscumbia made Heaven his eternal home on Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was surrounded by those who loved him most. He was born on January 18, 1942 in Golden Mississippi, the son of Columbus Sidney and Rilla Wedgewood Stockton.
Herb loved God, his family and this country. He proudly served 33 years in the United States Navy, Naval Reserves and Army National Guard. He was a Vietnam veteran, a member of the American Legion and Carpenters Local No. 109.
Herb was kind, humble and had a gentle spirit. He left this world better than he found it. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. Herb is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol Mask Stockton; daughter, Natasha (Matt) Lindsey; grandsons, Ryan and Ky Lindsey; sister, Johnnie (Red) Roberson and sisters-in-law, Betty Stockton, Shirley Stockton, Brenda Isbell and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Catherine Clement, Maxine Watkins; and brothers, Pete Stockton, John Owen Stockton, Lowell Stockton and Oneal Stockton.
Due to the current pandemic and governmental restrictions of group sizes, a private graveside service was held at Oakwood Cemetery on Monday, March 30, 2020 with Mike Noles officiating.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. William Heaton of the Heart Health Center for 23 years of exceptional care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or your favorite charity.
