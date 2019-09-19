MUSCLE SHOALS — Herbert Wayne Norris, 75, formerly of Childersburg, AL, died on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. The funeral will be today, September 19, 2019, at Tuscumbia Church of Christ at 6 p.m. Visitation will follow at the church until 8 p.m.
Mr. Norris was a graduate of Childersburg High School and Alabama Christian College. He attended Oklahoma Christian College and graduated from the University of North Alabama with a Chemistry degree. He retired from TVA. He served in the Army from 1967 - 1969. He was a member of Tuscumbia Church of Christ, where he has served as an elder since April, 1997.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Oma Medley Norris: sons, David Wayne Norris (Jamie), Brian Earl Norris (Heather); grandchildren, David Wayne Norris, Jr., Julia Lynn Norris and Gracie Caroline Norris; brothers, Ancel Norris (Ruby), Hue Don Norris (Barbara); sisters, Martha Morris (Ted), Carolyn Hoff (Herbert); many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Elders of the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the UNA Christian Student Center, PO Box 103, Florence, AL 35631.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
