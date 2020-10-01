HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — Herman L. Fuqua Jr., affectionately known as “MAN” to relatives and close friends, departed his earthly home on September 23, 2020 in Hardeeville, SC. Graveside service for Mr. Fuqua will be today, October 1, 2020 at noon at Butler Cemetery in Rogersville.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Green Fuqua of Hardeeville, SC; three children: Miyoshi Fuqua of Huntsville, AL, Herman Fuqua III and Rockisha Fuqua of Hardeeville, SC; three granddaughters: KeTara LaKaila and Kayleonia Fuqua, all of Huntsville, AL; one goddaughter: Alexis Fuqua of Rogersville, AL; two brothers: Thomas (Ellen Ruth) Fuqua, Sr. of Buffalo, NY and Sherman (Jennifer) Fuqua, Sr. of Lowndes, AL; four sisters: Lester and Jessie Fuqua, both of Rogersville, AL; Patricia (Andrew) Cole of Florence, AL and Imogene Fuqua of Killen, AL. A host of nieces, nephews, family, friends, and other relatives.
