FLORENCE — Herman Lee Lard was born on January 20, 1928. He passed from this earth on Saturday, April 30, at the age of 94. He was a member of Mt. Zion Church of Christ and a U.S. Army veteran.
Mr. Lard was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Elizabeth Lard; grandson, Wesley Davis; parents, Floyd and Elsie Lard; brothers, J.G. and Dalton Lard; and sisters, Dean Looney and Barbara Raney.
Survivors include one son, Jerry Lard and wife Judy; one daughter, Peggy Davis and husband Dennis; grandchildren, Greg Lard, Dara Beckman and husband, Bradley; great- grandchildren, Drew, Rylan, Grant, and Vada Beckman; and sisters, Dorothy Davis and Bobbie Segars.
Visitation will be at Greenview Memorial Chapel on Monday, May 2, from 5-8 p.m. The funeral will be on Tuesday, May 3, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Church of Christ with burial following in the Mt. Zion Cemetery with military funeral honors. Officiating will be Sonny Owens and Greg Dial.
Pallbearers will be Greg Lard, Bradley Beckman, Jeff Stutts, Ricky Hudson, Ricky Watts, and David Looney.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home.
Arrangements by Greenview Funeral Home.
