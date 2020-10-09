FLORENCE — Herman Watkins Sr. died October 2, 2020. The public viewing was Thursday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield. A graveside service will be today at 11 a.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.