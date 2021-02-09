TUSCUMBIA — Hermond Gernest McBrayer, 82, died February 7, 2021. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will be Wednesday at 12 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with burial in Mitchell’s Cemetery, Tuscumbia. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.