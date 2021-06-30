ABBEVILLE, S.C.
Herschel Robert “Bob” Brewer, 79, husband of Cletta Whitley Brewer passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 57 years, Cletta Whitley Brewer of the home; a son Brian Herschel Brewer (Nita) of Greenwood, SC; a daughter Cynthia Brewer Evans (Scott) of Greenwood, SC; a sister Mildred Kizzire of Mt. Olive, AL; a brother Nathan Brewer of Florence, AL; four grandchildren Sawyer Evans, Samantha Fischer (Jake) Matthew Brewer and Grace Brewer; a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday July 2, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. in the Chandler Chapel at Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home with Mr. Billy Ray Price officiating. The burial will follow in Long Cane Cemetery.
