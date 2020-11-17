KILLEN — Hershel B. Mullins, 88, died November 16, 2020. A graveside service will be Thursday at 12 p.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family. He was a Korean Conflict veteran serving in the U.S. Army.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.