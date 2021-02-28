HAMILTON — Hershel Ray Dearen, 91, died February 26, 2021. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m, March 2, 2021, at Christ Community Church. The service will follow at 11 a.m., at the church, with burial in Hamilton Memory Gardens.

