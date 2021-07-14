HALEYVILLE — Hershel Lee Robinson, 74, died July 12, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Union Grove Cemetery. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

