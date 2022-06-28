DOUBLE SPRINGS — Hershel Ray Bailey, 66, died June 18, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Sunday at 11 a.m. at the chapel.

