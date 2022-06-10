SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS
Hershell Lee Moody, 78, San Antonio, TX, formerly of Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday, June 12, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Anthony Muston officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Hershell was a member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church. He was a retired US Army Colonel, serving during the Vietnam War. Hershell graduated from UNA ROTC. While in the military, he returned to UNA and received a Master’s Degree in Guidance and Counseling. Hershell was assigned to the Pentagon for four years with the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He graduated from the War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, with honors. He later returned to San Antonio, where he was promoted to Administrator of the Medical Units. He was preceded in death by his son, Hershell Lee Moody, Jr.; father, Theron Herschel Moody; and mother, Juanita Nunley Moody.
Hershell is survived by his wife, Mary Anna Moody; daughters, Anna Lee Moody Barton and Patricia Kay Miller (Benjamin David); sister, Patricia Ann Shaw; and grandchildren, Andrew Jacob Miller, Anna Kathryn Barton, Zachary Aaron Miller, and Benjamin Caleb Lee Miller.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
