LEIGHTON — Hilard Ernest Ayers, 81, Leighton, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Visitation will be at New Lagrange Missionary Baptist Church on Wednesday, July 22, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. The funeral service will immediately follow with Rickey Robins officiating. Interment will be in Poplar Creek Cemetery.
Hilard was a member of New Lagrange Missionary Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Boss and Vinnie Ayers; wife, Carolyn Ayers; son, Ricky Ayers; grandson, Randall Ayers; and great-granddaughter, Bella Scott.
Hilard is survived by his daughters, Donna Smallwood (Tommy) and Shelaine Scott (Tim); brother, Jimmy Ayers; sister, Joyce Garrison; grandchildren, Dustin Ayers, Amanda Kelley, Eric Scott, Daniel Scott, Zachery Smallwood, and Kayla Ayers; and 12 great-grandchildren, who, along with his grandchildren, were the loves of his life.
Pallbearers will be Zachery Smallwood, Dustin Ayers, Daniel Scott, Harold Garrison, Roger Ayers, and Lee Hacker.
Special thanks go to Jamie Terry, RN. She was not just his hospice nurse, but she was his dear friend as well as his “Boss” who could get him to do the things that “Dinker” couldn’t. Love and much appreciation to you, Jamie. You have been a Godsend to our Dad and to our family.
