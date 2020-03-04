FLORENCE — Hilda Barbour Anderson, 84, of Florence, passed away peacefully at her home and went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Charles Caine Anderson, brother-in-law Joel Ray Anderson, sister-in-law Jan Anderson Wiggins (Bob), sons Charles Caine Anderson, Jr. (Moll), Terrence Carroll Anderson (Susan), Clyde Barbour Anderson (Summer), Harold Myron Anderson (Amber), 15 grandchildren, Charles Caine “Chase” Anderson, III (Ashley), Hayley Anderson Milam (Aaron), Lauren Anderson Nizolek (Ryan), Carson Caine Anderson, Bentley Barbour Anderson, Keaton Carroll Anderson, Ali Anderson Oliver (Andrew), Olivia Anderson McDaniel (Myron), Clyde Christian Anderson, Beatrice Barbour Anderson, Claire Clements Anderson, Taylor Claire Anderson, Harold Myron Anderson, Jr., Rumi Lyon Anderson, Shiva Lyon Anderson, nephew George Ellis Duncan, Jr., nieces Mary Duncan Weary, Rebecca Duncan Evans, Catherine Foss Wingfield, Ashley Ruth Anderson, Kristen Lore Anderson; nephews Anderson Malone Wingfield, Joel Ray Anderson, II, and five beautiful great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Myron Barbour, her mother, Beatrice Robinson Barbour, and her sisters, Doris Barbour Duncan and Norma Jean Barbour Box.
Hilda was born on March 19, 1935, in Massena, New York. When Hilda was seven years old and in the second grade, her father accepted a position with Reynolds Alloys to install and manage a new rod bar and cable plant and they moved to Florence, Alabama. Hilda blossomed into a Southern belle and with her charm and beauty, she captured the heart of the love of her life, Charles. They married when they were 17 years old and lived a blessed life full of love and deepest commitment.
Hilda was not only a loving wife, but also a devoted mother to their four sons. While her husband was busy running the family business and making overseas trips, she was the rock who kept the family sound and secure. She loved to cook and was a master of preparing meals of great quantity. Her family always said she was the “World’s Best Cook!” She taught her boys to be gentlemen and to always be kind to others. She never missed a beat running the house or making certain her sons were doing their best academically or as an athletic team member. While her boys were students at Powell Elementary School, Hilda made them proud as she was the mom who was not only present at all their class functions, but also organized the best class parties. During this time, Charlie, Terry, Clyde, and Harold began their various athletic endeavors. That was the beginning of many years of shuffling her sons to Pee Wee football, Little League baseball, and basketball games and practices. During Coffee High School football games, when a deep clang of a cow bell rang through Braly Stadium, Hilda’s sons knew their #1 fan, their mother, had arrived. She never missed a single sporting event or booster function. While molding her sons to always be the very best they could be, she provided them with endless love and encouragement. Her husband and family were her pride and joy, and they in turn, loved her immensely!
Hilda was a devoted philanthropist and donated generously to many organizations including the Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions at the University of North Alabama. She was also a dedicated supporter of the Alabama Kidney Foundation. Hilda funded the Hilda B. Anderson Endowed Chair in Nephrology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and recently with her family, funded an endowed professorship dedicated to kidney research. Women’s sports were also dear to her heart. She was extremely proud of the accomplishments of female athletes. Through her generous contribution to the women’s softball program at the University of North Alabama, the softball complex now bears her name, the Hilda B. Anderson Softball Stadium. Most recently, she gifted an additional donation to the softball program, as well as to each of the other seven women’s athletic teams at UNA.
The family will receive visitors on Thursday, March 5th, from 9:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. in the sanctuary at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Rickwood Drive in Florence with the Reverend John J. McKell and Reverend Joe L. Evans officiating. A memorial service will follow at noon in the sanctuary. In a private ceremony, Hilda’s ashes will be spread in a place that was very special to her overlooking her Koi pond. Honorary pallbearers will be Joel Anderson, Frank Stockard, James S. Dodson, Donnie Oldham, Brad White, Hugh Thomas, Mike Carter, Dr. Gilbert Melson, Greg Mewbourne and Carl Casiday. For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Hilda, please consider a gift to the Alabama Kidney Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 2883, Florence, AL 35631 or online at alkidney.org.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Gaurav Jain, Dr. Lyman Mitchell, Dr. William Heaton, Dr. Charles Farquhar, Gina Holt, Anne Taylor Moore, Rochelle Vinson, Rose Connolly, Jenny Skipworth, Renata Dukes, Abby Wade, Ava Carnley, Kasey Glascock, and Chynna Robertson for their special care provided to Hilda. In addition, we express our most heartfelt thanks to Gilda Meza, Hugh Thomas, and Mike Carter for their years of devoted love and care.
