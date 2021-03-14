ROGERSVILLE — Hilda White Dison, passed away peacefully at her home following an extended illness on March 11th, 2021, at the age of 88. She was a native of Rogersville, resident of Killen and attended Lauderdale County High School, Birmingham Southern College and Emory University. Hilda worked as a librarian for Florence Public Library, and as a volunteer helped establish the Rogersville Public Library and Killen Public Library. She was a member of Killen United Methodist Church, UMW, taught Sunday School and was a pianist there for almost 40 years. Hilda loved piano and played for hundreds of weddings and funerals. She also enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, dogs, gardening and playing with her grandchildren. She loved her family and spent many hours volunteering for Cub Scouts, Church activities and school functions.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Flossie Waddell; husband, Gerald Dison; and granddaughter, Alexandra (Sasha) Hilda Dison.
She is survived by sons, Bob Dison (Aletha) and Jonathan Dison (Larissa) ; and grandchildren Haley Dison and Trent Dison.
The family wants to especially acknowledge our exceptional caregivers Janie, Brandi, Margie and Leana who supported us through the many years of mother’s illness.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Civitan Cemetery in Rogersville, with Rev. Brian McIntyre officiating.
Services were entrusted to Elkins East Chapel and you’re invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
