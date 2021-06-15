MUSCLE SHOALS — Hillard Birdell Smithers, Jr. was born July 17, 1948 to the late Hillard, Sr. and Flossie Smithers. On Thursday, June 10, 2021 our Heavenly Father called him home for his eternal rest.
Hillard attended Sterling High School and in 1966 graduated from Sheffield High School. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1970. Hillard began his career at TVA Muscle Shoals, Alabama in 1971 as a Machinist Apprentice and over the next 34 years served in several positions retiring in August 2005. Hillard was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Smithers.
Cherishing his memory in their hearts forever are his son, Hillard Birdell Smithers III (Dayna), Wilmington, North Carolina; daughters, Andretta Stephens (Tammie), Huntsville, Alabama, Alison Smithers, Muscle Shoals, Alabama; six grandchildren; one sister, Andrea Smithers Sheffield, Alabama; three brothers, James Smithers (Mary), Nicholas Smithers (Carmen), Memphis, Tennessee, Philip Smithers Muscles Shoals, Alabama; two aunts, Gladys Jones, Grace Jones; three sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and special friend, Claudia Pride.
Graveside service for Mr. Smithers will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Holy Cross Cemetery, Tuscumbia, AL, Rev. Jeffery Braxton, Sr. officiating. The public viewing will be today, 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.
