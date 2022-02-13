LEIGHTON — Hillard Ray Jeffreys, 81, of Leighton, AL passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022. Visitation will be today, February 13, 2022 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Valley Grove Baptist Church with a service to follow at 2:30 p.m. Brother Greg Beasley will be officiating. Burial will be in Poplar Creek Cemetery.
Hillard was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church. He was involved in the youth choir at Harmony Baptist Church. He assisted his wife, Betty, with many school and church activities. He was very active in community activities. Most of all he was a loving husband.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Emogene Jeffreys.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Betty Jeffreys; foster daughter, Dawn Carrillo; brother, Don Anthony Jeffreys (Julia); brother-in-law, Ed Lowery (Cynthia); nieces, Mia Craft (Jeff), TeLowa McCaghren (Mark), Grace Oakes, and Elizabeth Saffle (Ryan); and nephew, Harrison Lowery.
Pallbearers will be Harrison Lowery, Andrew Craft, Jeff Craft, David Craft, Mark McCaghren, Tyler McCaghren, Ryan Saffle.
Special thanks to his caregivers, Marty, Rhonda, Pearl, and Ema; Amedisys Hospice for the care; as well as Rusty Harper for all the help during this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Valley Grove Baptist Church.
