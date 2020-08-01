MUSCLE SHOALS — Hillard Smith, 70, died July 28, 2020. Public viewing Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield and 5 to 7 p.m. at New Life Church, Athens. Private funeral service Sunday at noon at Grace Memorial Funeral Chapel, Sheffield.

