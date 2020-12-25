LEIGHTON — Hillard Wayne Peebles, 79, of Leighton, AL, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, December 26, 20 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Ted Vafeas, Brother Stan Pruitt, Brother Jerry Crowden, and Brother Charlie James will be officiating. Burial will be in Hatton Baptist Church Cemetery. He was a member of Hatton Baptist Church. He enjoyed working on lawnmowers.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Donnie Peebles; sister, Charlene Fenger-Peterson; brother-in-law, Ray Sockwell.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara Peebles; son, Terry Wayne Peebles (Beverly); daughter, Angela Peebles; sister-in-laws, Betty Sockwell and Gwen Myers (David); grandchildren, Aspen Peebles, Hunter Peebles (Savannah), Ariel Monroe (Trent), Caleb Peebles, and Braylon Peebles; great grandchildren, Blake Peebles, Walker Peebles, and Preston Thomas Peebles arriving in June 2021; and loving nieces, Allison Campbell (Randy) and Ashby King.
Pallbearers will be nephews, Barry Sockwell, Mike Sockwell, Alexander Sockwell, Tate Sockwell and Allen King, and Chandler Simmons, Trent Mcbryer, and Frankie Peden. Honorary pallbearer will be nephew, Matthew Myers, and Hatton Baptist Church senior men’s Sunday School Class.
Special thanks to his nurses, Seth, Henry, Anthony, and “Texas” in the Cardiac Care Unit at North Alabama Medical Center.
Memorials can be made to Hatton Baptist Church at 2105 Hatton School Rd Leighton, AL 35646.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com.
Commented