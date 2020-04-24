RUSSELLVILLE — Hilma Jean Malone Morrow, age 88, of Russellville, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Burns Nursing Home.
Tiny in stature with a personality the size of Franklin County itself, Hilma Jean loved Jesus, her husband Jimmie and her family. She loved to take road trips to find her favorite antique dish patterns and she cherished the holiday seasons as a time to be nearest to the ones she loved the most. Never without a word to say, Hilma Jean spoke often of her time growing up in the Rockwood community, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, the desserts that she was trying out and, if you were lucky, a story about a neighborhood pet that lurked in her yard. She was the matriarch that made you pick your switch when you were in trouble and then let you choose the flavor Jello you could have afterwards. Hilma was a coffee drinking, dessert eating, Jesus loving, Southern Momma. She believed that things should be fixed that were broken, not thrown away. She believed in marriage and she believed the world was a better place with her husband, Jimmie, in it. They were married 65 years before he passed and she longed to see him again. Though she is no longer here, her family and friends take comfort that she is in heaven, reunited with her love, as they enjoy their time with Jesus, together forever.
A family graveside service will be Friday, April 24, 2020 at Halltown Cemetery in Red Bay. Bro. Jerry Hester will speak at the service.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Jimmie K. Morrow; parents, Rather and Bertha Virginia (Bolton) Malone; brothers, Bobby, Vester and Doug; and sisters, Lucille and Alice.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, Ken Morrow (Pam), Dr. Keith Morrow (Sandy), Kevin Morrow (Marilyn); grandchildren, Jason Morrow (Becky), Joshua Morrow (Vicki), Ashley Morrow (Skip Nichols), Tyler Morrow (Brooke), Chris Guy (Kayla), Brooke Hogg, Jerry Dale Edwards (Whitney); great-grandchildren, Jacob Morrow, Caleb Morrow, Micah Morrow, Stone Morrow, Mason Morrow, Isaac Morrow, Elijah Morrow, Caiden Guy, Connar Edwards; and a host of nieces & nephews.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented