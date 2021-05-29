IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Hilton L. “Popcorn” Moore, 82, died May 27, 2021. Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Cutshall Funeral Home, Iuka, MS. Graveside service is 2 p.m. Sunday in New Prospect Church Cemetery. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com. He was the owner of Moore’s Body Shop and Wrecker service.

