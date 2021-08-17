F 8.17.21 Hjalmar E Breit IV.jpg
MUSCLE SHOALS — Hjalmar Edmund Breit IV, 57, of Muscle Shoals, AL died Saturday, August 14, 2021. A memorial visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 6 p.m. in the chapel.

He was preceded in death by his father, Hjalmar Edmund Breit III and brother, Conrad Iddo Breit.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle A. Breit; sons, Hjalmar E. Breit V and Aaron A. Breit and wife, Bailey; and mother, Sandra Breit; and stepmom, Polly Eagan.

